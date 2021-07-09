Local veteran discusses U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sgm. Lance Nutt, a local veteran who spent time in Afghanistan during his tour overseas his concerns about the removal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

“It’s important for us to understand what our big picture mission is,” Nutt said.

Nutt says he believes the U.S. should continue to stay in Afghanistan to keep the peace in the Middle East.

“When you look at combat operations that have been trying to take place in Afghanistan for 20-plus years now, it really is frustrating to think that with the withdrawals that we’re doing now and all of that is being wasted,” Nutt said. “All of that effort, time spent, money is always a factor, right? But, it’s nothing in comparison to the lives that were given by the amazing service men and women that have served there.”

President Joe Biden on July 8 said the U.S. military operation in Afghanistan will end on Aug. 31, delivering an impassioned argument for exiting the nearly 20-year war without sacrificing more American lives even as he bluntly acknowledged there will be no “mission accomplished” moment to celebrate.