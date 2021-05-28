Local veteran gifted a flag pole of his own

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – An American Flag was raised in the front yard of a disabled Vietnam veteran whose dream it was to one day have a flag pole of his own.

Friday in Springdale Bo’s Blessings, the Arkansas Division of Military Officers Association of America, and the District 1 VFW all came together to make one veteran’s dreams come true.

“Oh gosh yeah for a while, I didn’t even know if it would ever be possible you know. It was like a dream you know.” “When she called and said she was going to have a pole for us, I was like what, I couldn’t believe it,” says flag pole recipient, Danny Allen.

The manpower behind the installation of the project was Retired Colonel Brad Welch with the Arkansas Chapter of MOAA. He says he was made aware of Allen’s dream by connecting with the founder of Bo’s Blessings, Jannie Layne.

“Whenever you’re in a fraternity if you will, like the military, it continues past your service time. You take care of one another it’s just a brotherhood,” says Welch.

“This is the sort of thing that we all live for with Bo’s Blessings, we want to give back to the men and woman who did everything for us to have these freedoms. To be able to put this flag out here and watch Danny raise this flag fills your heart with joy,” says Layne.

However, Layne adds she hopes this flag-raising touches more than just Allen.

“This has touched his life, but this story will go out and it will touch thousands of lives and people will see that veterans are never forgotten we’re working hard to take care of them every day,” adds Layne.

It was certainly emotional during the flag-raising, but the huge smile on Allen’s face made it all worth it.