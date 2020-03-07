Local Veterans express themselves through art

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Creativity after combat – Local veterans expressed themselves through art at the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival.

The festival was at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks.

Artwork by several veterans was on display including multiple pieces by U.S. Army Veteran Carrie Guarino.

She said the last six years have been challenging for her and art has given her a sense of purpose.

“It’s been hard to find any real purpose. I struggle just to get up every day and doing some art, especially being able to enter it in a festival like this really makes me feel kind of good about myself,” she said.

“Art is therapeutic whether it’s writing or singing or dancing. Whatever helps these veterans get through the day,” said Sue Hess, voluntary service specialist, local VA.

The first-place winning pieces from tonight’s event will advance on to the national level where they will compete with entries submitted by veterans from over 150 other VA facilities around the country.