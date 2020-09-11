Local veterans felt call to service after September 11, 2001

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — It has been 19 years since almost 3,000 people were killed at the World Trade Center.

“I can remember it pretty vividly,” said Army veteran Scott West. “I was on a school bus on the way to school. And I remember it on the radio. I get to school and basically all of the school was shut down. Everyone was watching TV.”

As he watched the events unfold 19 years ago, 15-year-old West made a decision.

“It was a tragedy that ended up launching me into my career with the Army,” West said.

He joined in 2003 and shipped out to Iraq shortly after basic training. With only three days left on his tour, tragedy struck on December 16, 2005 when his vehicle hit an explosive device.

“I lost both of my legs instantly from my knees down,” West said. “Crushed my femur into 14 pieces. Collapsed both lungs. My arm from my wrist and my elbow had to be cut open. I flat lined three times. I died three times.”

West retired from the Army and underwent rehab for over a year. Even though he survived, coming home wasn’t an easy transition.

“Going back to a condo by myself was when I found myself starting to isolate, depressed state, post-traumatic stress sinking in,” West said. “I fell into drugs and alcohol.”

After spending three weeks in jail, West decided it was time to make a change.

“I realized this wasn’t the life for me. I got clean and was in a rehab facility. That’s where Sheep Dog found me.”

“I think for me, it really set me up for what I would say is my true calling and purpose and that’s through the organization that we founded in 2010,” said founder of Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, Sergeant Major Lance Nutt. “Ultimately that was because of 9/11.”

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance is a local nonprofit that helps veterans and former first responders.

Sergeant Major Nutt, a 30 year career Marine veteran who came out of retirement after 9/11 founded the group to ensure these people find a purpose after their service is done.

“I feel like my life was saved twice,” West said. “I feel like the first time was in that field when I was dying and they administered nine tourniquets and saved my life. I feel like the second time was when I found Sheep Dog. They gave me a purpose again.”

Despite everything, West wouldn’t change anything about his journey.

“I’d do it all over again,” West said. “I hit rock bottom and I think that I came up on top.”

West has not let his injury get in the way of his life. He has dedicated his time to helping other veterans, has participated in several Spartan races, and even plans on climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in 2021.