ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA)– Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida this afternoon and non-profits here in Arkansas are getting ready to help with cleanup and recovery.

The American Red Cross and Sheep Dog Impact Assistance here in northwest, Arkansas are planning to provide shelter, medical attention, and ways to rebuild Florida communities after this huge storm.

Julie Brown, the executive director for the American Red Cross says her organization offers help in a variety of ways.

“We help set up shelters, we do feeding, we have supplies, whether it be bottled of water, cleanup kits, and kind of stuff,” –said, Brown.

Brown says during natural disasters the American Red Cross does a nationwide call to action with a disaster this large.

“Currently, we have hundreds of volunteers, staff, our workforce supplies deployed and positioned in readiness mode for what is coming ashore,” –said, Brown.

Sergeant Major Lance Nutt, the CEO of Sheepdog Impact Assistance says their organization focuses more on the heavy-duty and cleanup.

“What we do is chainsaw work, that’s clearing trees and debris out of the road and helping remove tress off driveways and homes,” –said, Nutt.

Nutt says during these disaster missions, donations are critical to provide the proper assistance for Florida residents.

“Donations are critical for any type of mission like this, fuel prices the way they’re, it’s going to be very expensive to drive into Florida, with gear and equipment and come back,” –said, Nutt.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson posted on Facebook today saying Arkansas stands ready to aid the people in Florida.

“Arkansas stands ready to aid the people of Florida and any other state in the path of Hurricane Ian, I have directed our Division of Emergency Management to provide assistance as needed,” –Hutchinson.