Local volunteers with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance head to Kentucky to help with storm damage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Nearly 100 people are dead after tornadoes ravaged parts of the Midwest on Friday- including eastern Arkansas.

One of the groups helping with the damage is Sheep Dog Impact Assistance. About 15 volunteers from Northwest Arkansas got there this evening, joining the efforts to help pick up the pieces.

“We are big on helping one another neighbor helping neighbor,” said Sergeant Major Lance Nutt.

Sgt. Maj. Lance Nutt is the CEO and Founder of Sheep Dog Impact Assistance.

He said the Northwest Arkansas volunteers are joining the Kentucky and Tennessee chapters that arrived in Mayfield, Kentucky on Sunday.

“When you live or are blessed to live in a community like Northwest Arkansas, you appreciate the need to go out and help others that aren’t as blessed as we are,” Sgt. Maj. Nutt said.

These are some of the photos of the volunteers beginning their work in Kentucky.







Photos of Sheep Dog Impact Assistance volunteers helping with storm damage in Mayfield, Kentucky

Sgt. Major Nutt said this phase one is mostly helping to clear debris… then they’ll move on to repairing homes.

“It’s kind of that idea of handing in your riffle from the military and picking up a chainsaw or shovel,” he said.

Sgt. Maj. Nutt noted that the volunteers are all veterans and former first responders… trained to step in during the most tragic times- just like right now in Kentucky.

The Northwest Arkansas contingent will be assisting with clean up for

about a week before returning home. Beyond that, more Sheep Dog volunteers will come in for their own week-long rotation to avoid mental and physical exhaustion.

