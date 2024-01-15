FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The St. James Outreach Center is now open for local women to escape the cold.

Monique Jones, director of Community Engagement at the St. James Outreach Center, says since Friday, the center has taken in 15 women for shelter. They have room for up to 45 cots for individuals to be taken in.

Each person is offered blankets, pillows, a meal, cots, and warmth. She says she’s had community members and police officers drop women off to get overnight shelter. Women are transported between open hours of the Outreach Center to the 7 Hills Homeless Center and back.

Supplies like gloves, Lysol, COVID tests, shower cleaners, rugs, and more are prepped in advance for everyone’s safety.

“We think to safety first and making sure that we care for everyone, giving them dignity, treating them with respect, and knowing that we’re keeping them warm and safe from the weather,” said Jones.

Jones says if you see or know someone who’s unhoused, make sure they are aware of warming shelters in the area. You can also call 211 for help.

For more information on warming shelters in the area, click here.