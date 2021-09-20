Local water district CEO talks issues in taste, smell of tap water

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A local water district CEO says the lack of rain could cause your water to taste or smell strange.

For one Fayetteville resident, Alyssa Papineau, this bad tasting water seems to occur a few times a year.

“The dirt taste in the water just gets overwhelming it seems like every fall,” she said.

“The algae that is naturally occurring of course in the lake it grows and propagates in conditions like we have right now where we’ve got really warm water, you haven’t had any rain in a while so the water levels are dropping,” said Lane Crider, CEO of Beaver Water District.

Crider said this causes the algae to grow, but to not be alarmed.

“It has nothing to do with the safety of the water,” Crider said. “It’s still completely safe to drink, it’s still of great value for everything you do.”

Crider offered simple solutions until it is back to normal, like adding ice and lemon to your water or getting pitchers with carbon filters.

Crider said it is hard to tell when exactly this will end but since it is partially dependent on rainfall, he is hopeful to see it improve once we see some rainfall soon.