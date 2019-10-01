Local water quality group pushes for floating bathrooms on Table Rock lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— One local water quality group is hoping they’ll be able to take away frustration on the lake by putting restrooms, right on the water.

Ozarks Water Watch in Kimberling city got the idea from the Arkansas Department of Health, which partnered with Greer’s Ferry Lake and installed the floating toilets. They wanted to make it convenient for boaters and also help keep the waters clean.

David Cassaletto, executive director of Ozarks Water Watch said they’ve been talking to local marinas about getting the floating restrooms.

People don’t always make the trip back to the marina to go to the bathroom, sometimes they are in the water.

The cost of the floating toilets in Arkansas was 67,000 each and they’re anchored by a 4,000-pound weight.

Cassaletto says that one of his board members from State Park Marina is showing interest in the idea especially because they already have a pump boat.

If they can find the grant money he said they would love to see the floating toilets ready to go in about a year.