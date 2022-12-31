SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — On Friday, Ms. Shirley Eddy turned 100 years old and to celebrate, she treated herself to getting her hair done.

For the past 16 years, Shirley has been getting her hair done by her favorite stylist, PJ Kierre, who she met while he was still in beauty school.

Kierre said even when she stopped driving about two years ago, Shirley still makes it into the salon to get her hair done regularly.

We asked her why she likes coming to get her hair done and this is what she had to say.

“Why would you want to look ugly?” she replied with a laugh. “I sit in my chair and watch Arkansas win the bowl game. It started at 4 o’clock and didn’t finish until 9 but I was already in bed by 9 o’clock.”

Thankfully, the Hogs narrowly pulled off that win over Kansas for Shirley.

Kierre’s salon team showered her with love, cake and flowers all day and they hope they can continue to do that for a long time.