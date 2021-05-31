Locals head to Fayetteville National Cemetery to pay their respects

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Locals have come out in droves to pay their respects to fallen soldiers at Fayetteville National Cemetery, even with the cemetery opting for a virtual service this Memorial Day and the potential of some less than ideal weather.

Cemetery Director Anton McBride says due to the circumstances of the pandemic they opted for a virtual service. But in terms of physical turnout, McBride says he’s encouraged by how many families came out to pay their respects. By talking to these locals he learned the majority weren’t even there for anyone specifically. 

“They just felt that it was their duty to come out and pay their respects,” says McBride. “It means that people are understanding the importance of this day, and it’s great to see so many people come out here.” 

McBride says while this is his first Memorial Day with the Fayetteville National Cemetery. He met a woman who comes out every year and said this is the most people she’s ever seen pay their respects here.z

For those interested in seeing the full virtual service you can head to this link.

