Locals protest Walmart’s vaccine policy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) –  It was tough to count, but there were at least 100 people who came out to protest Walmart’s vaccine policy. However, very few of them were actually Walmart employees. 

The majority of those who came out Sunday were either locals protesting mandatory vaccines as a whole or the family of Walmart employees who came to support their decision not to be vaccinated. 

We went up and down the side of the street for the better part of an hour. We only found two Walmart employees, one of 35 years who wished to be left anonymous for privacy reasons. 

“I’m here because I don’t think it should be forced on anyone; I think everybody should have a choice,” said the Walmart employee. 

Walmart spokesperson Jami Lamontagne said in a statement, “we know we have an important role to play in ending this pandemic and believe having vaccinations as a condition of employment for our leaders is key in this effort.”

However, the few Walmart employees that I spoke with today say they disagreed and are willing to lose their jobs because of it. 

