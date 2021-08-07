Locals react to Fayetteville mask mandate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Residents in Fayetteville have mixed emotions about the new mask mandate.

One Fayetteville resident, Jimmy Aguirre, said he understands why the mandate is needed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I feel like I’m not surprised,” Aguirre said. “I mean we kind of have been doing bad about getting vaccinated so obviously its going to be worse.”

Another resident, Matthew Ferren, said he also is not surprised the city enacted the mask mandate because of the delta variant.

“It makes sense that Fayetteville is doing it,” Ferren said.

Other locals told KNWA they didn’t think the city should be requiring masks again.

Fayetteville City Council passed the mandate Friday night. Mayor Lioneld Jordan said the rise in COVID-19 cases made the step necessary.

“We have a serious pandemic and we have to take serious action to counter the growth we’re seeing in this delta variant,” Jordan said on Friday.