Local reacts to new Rent Relief Program; “My family depends on this.”

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – There is more help available for people who have fallen behind on rent and utilities during the pandemic.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services created a Rent Relief Program for Arkansans with $173 million to distribute. Despite being more than a year into the pandemic, one woman in northwest Arkansas said this relief is needed now more than ever.

“My family depends on this,” said Kesha Williams. “My life depends on it.”

Williams lived in Fayetteville and has been without a job for more than a year- struggling to make ends meet and pay rent each month.

“It’s horrifying,” Williams said. “You get to the point where rent is due and you don’t have it.”

This is a growing problem Arkansans are facing- which led the DHS to create the Arkansas Rent Relief Program.

“It’s open to Arkansans who are renting, who are behind on their rent or utilities,” said Communications Director for DHS, Amy Webb.

Webb said payments will go directly to landlords and utility providers.

“The amount of coverage that someone could qualify for could amount to a maximum of 15 months,” Webb said. “We are going to cover expenses back to April of 2020 through December 31st of 2021.”

Williams said with the help of her church and landlord, she has been able to make rent just in tome each month while sacrificing other needs. She said she hopes now, with this rent relief, life will get easier.

For more information about the Arkansas Rent Relief Program, click here.