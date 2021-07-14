Locals react to the failure of Cave Springs’ land annexation

CAVE SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A proposal to annex more than two thousand acres into the city of Cave Springs failed Tuesday.

Residents who live in the area that was proposed to be annexed said they are glad they will be able to keep their rights as unincorporated residents. Property owner, Nathan Hughes, said the annexation wasn’t needed.

“We would rather retain our rights as rural landowners, keep our taxes low and hope that Cave Springs would focus on the land that they have now and managing it and and making it beautiful,” Hughes said.

However, Cave Springs Mayor, Randall Noblett, said the annexation would have helped give utilities to those who live in the unincorporated area.

“I was a little bit disappointed it because it meant that we wouldn’t be able to provide services to the people who had been requesting it as quickly or as available,” Noblett said.

Hayes Wade also lives in the area that was supposed to be annexed and said he wanted to keep the freedom that comes with not being a part of the city.

“I felt like a lot of people in the city of Cave Springs were very concerned about the additional cost that would come with a successful annexation,” Wade said.

The annexation would have incorporated 2,800 acres of land and about 200 homes. There are no current plans to annex any more land in Cave Springs.