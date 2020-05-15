Lodges and cabins are now open in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans are taking advantage of what the natural state has to offer.

Today is the first day lodges and cabins in state parks are available to be rented.

Data collected by the state shows of the reservations, 70% are from Arkansas and 29% are from out of state.

Gov. Hutchinson said he’s encouraged by the reservations being made as they’re not off from what we saw in 2019.

“It illustrates that tourism is the second leading industry in Arkansas and there’s so many of our small businesses that are dependent upon this kind of commercial activity,” he said.

We also learned today that several trails are closed at the start of this health crisis at state parks reopened as of 5 p.m. tonight, May 15.

Parking is limited to designated parking lots and uniformed officers will be enforcing social distancing.