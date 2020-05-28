Logan County Deputies still searching for third suspect after hit and run

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Department announced they have arrested two people in relation to a hit and run accident in Scott County.

On May 21, deputies were called to Highway 378 after a call came in about an accident with an injury involving a dirt bike.

Witnesses say Jonathan and Eva Brewer struck the dirt bike then moved the male victim out of the road and drove off.

Deputies are still searching for the third occupant of the vehicle. The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.