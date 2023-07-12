PARIS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Logan County Detention Center along with Western Arkansas Counseling and Guidance Center implements a recovery program in the jail that aims to help reduce recidivism rates, crime in the community, and opioid use disorder.

According to a press release from the jail, the project will attempt to bring an evidence-based program of recovery to those suffering from addiction.

The release says the goal will be to connect inmates with a comprehensive treatment plan and empower them to become productive members of society. Upon release, participants will be required to continue care with The Guidance Center and complete the addiction services outpatient treatment program.