LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A Booneville man is in the Logan County Detention Center in lieu of a $750,000 bond in connection with child sex crimes.

Brian Murray, 30, is accused of felony rape; possession of child pornography; producing, directing, or promoting a sexual performance by a child; and sexually grooming a child.

Police said the child is very young, but wouldn’t specify the age.