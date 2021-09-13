Logan County man pleads guilty to killing grandfather, grandfather’s girlfriend

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Paris man pleads guilty and was sentenced for a double murder in Sebastian County.

According to court documents, Johnathan Massey was sentenced to 70 years in prison for 2 counts of first degree murder, one count of aggravated robbery, one count of arson, and one count of theft of property.

Court documents say Massey got into an argument with his grandfather at his grandparents’ house. Massey stabbed his grandfather as well as his grandfather’s girlfriend.

Massey told officers he stabbed both of them until they quit moving. Documents say Massey took their bodies out of the house and set the house and bodies on fire.

Massey took his grandfather’s vehicle and fled the area.

Massey was found by police in possession of the vehicle and was arrested.

