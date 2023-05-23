LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office announces the arrest on May 23 of two suspects involved in the rape of a five-year-old.

According to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office, Saria Galvan, 24, and Andrew Giboney, 26 each face a felony rape charge as well as a $100,000 bond.

Andrew Giboney Saria Galvan

The sheriff’s office says in April, it received a report regarding the alleged rape of a five-year-old in south Logan County. The victim was interviewed at a child safety center in Fort Smith by a forensic interviewer and a nurse at the center collected evidence. Evidence was collected where the alleged rape occurred as well.

According to the sheriff’s office, Galvan and Giboney fled to Oklahoma after the evidence was taken at the scene of the alleged rape.

The sheriff’s office says it obtained a warrant to get the suspects back to Arkansas. The suspects were found in Oklahoma and returned to Arkansas where they were taken to the Logan County Detention Center.

According to the sheriff’s office, Galvan was then taken to the Franklin County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office says its criminal investigation division is working the case.