Logan County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of James Shrum, 40, in an incident that occured on December 26.

In a social media post, the Sheriff’s Office announced that officers were called to a residence on Six Mile Road, south of Paris, where they found the body.

The statement notes that Shrum lived “at a residence down the road from this residence.” Sheriff’s Office investigators and an Arkansas State Police special agent processed the scene.

Gary Hopkins, 51, lives at the residence and was taken to the Sheriff’s Office for questioning. He was arrested at 1:03 a.m. on December 27, and charges are pending.

Shrum’s body was picked up by the Logan County Coroner’s Office and will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.