Northwest Arkansas (KNWA/KFTA) – Yesterday was the first day of business for Wade Lollis at the Lolli’s Christmas Park in Rudy.

About 9,000 Christmas trees are spread across 15 acres of land.

Lollis said he looks forward to meeting new customers and welcoming back old ones.

“A couple came out with their newborn and now that newborn is in college and married and starting her own family,” he said.

Lollis said they also sell hand-made wreaths which is another popular product.