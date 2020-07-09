Long lines of people waited hours at unemployment office

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dozens and dozens of people waited to be seen at the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services in Rogers.

For Angela Lamb, this was her second trip to the office after she waited in line yesterday, too.

Lamb said she filed her unemployment claim online and was approved for it, but when she went to claim her money, she wasn’t able to get it without going to the office in person to resolve an issue.

“It just seemed like it’s not very organized when you go to your local office and you wait for 8 hours,” Lamb said. “They did a really good job when we finally got up there. The lady was real sweet and real diligent. I appreciate her and everything everyone’s done for us. We’re just out here trying to make a living, trying to get by.”

Both women tell us they were pleased to see almost everyone wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Lamb said she was told there were only two employees working in the office.