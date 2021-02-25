Long wait lines at Rogers unemployment office; “That was so disheartening for me.”

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – There continue to be long wait lines at an area unemployment office as people wait for their checks.

For many, the hours of waiting is all just to complete a simple step in the process filing for unemployment.

“That was so disheartening for me,” said Kathy Raines. “I was there just primarily to get help for my daughter but as I saw what these people were going, through my heart went out to them.”

Kathy Raines daughter recently tested positive for COVID-19- leaving her in isolation. This qualified her for unemployment insurance- but first, Raines found she would have to wait through a line.

“Whenever somebody actually got to be seen and walked out, they stood up and clapped for them,” Raines said. “I was amazed.”

Secretary of Commerce, Mike Preston, said this holdup often revolves around ID verification, but, there are complications due to either technological difficulties or an applicant no longer qualifying.

“What we’re running into is folks who feel that they’re qualified or qualified in the past haven’t received that email,” Preston said. “So, they go in person into the office to verify their ID.”

Preston said this situation is less than ideal for everyone involved.

“We want to help these folks get paid as bad as they’re looking to get paid, we just need them to take those steps to verify.”

Meanwhile, Raines is left wondering if there is a way to improve this system.

“Time will tell,” she said. “I will wait to see if something happens- if they actually act on this if they actually come down and see the conditions and make the changes that need to be made.”