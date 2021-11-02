Long wait times at the pharmacy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Viewers have been reporting long wait times at pharmacies like Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart.

Those in the business are saying there are several factors playing into this growing problem.

We reached out to the big three; Walmart was the only one who got back to us. It says vaccine rollout has a hand to play in it, but local pharmacies like Collier Drug say staffing could be affecting it even more.

In one case, a concerned viewer says she spent more than a week going back and forth with Walgreen to get a necessary prescription filled. She ended up having to give up and transfer the script to another company.

The HR manager for Collier Drug, Lauren Underwood, says they’ve been getting a lot of these transfers, which isn’t making their lives any easier.

“We have a couple near our location. They may have two people inside the entire pharmacy working, and that’s not sustainable, they want to take care of their patient, but they can’t,” says Underwood.

Underwood believes what’s causing these extended wait times are staffing shortages, shortages she says Collier Drug is not immune to.

“I schedule four interviews, and I might have one show up. They just don’t show up at all if they call and say, hey, I might be late,” says Underwood.

Walmart claims its pharmacies also see an increase in foot traffic, but not just for prescriptions.

In a statement I received from Walmart spokesperson Mailee Mclnnis, it says, “we are seeing an increase in demand for vaccine and booster shots. Our pharmacy staff is working hard to serve our customers and communities; we ask them to be patient with us.”