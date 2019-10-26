Longtime local boutique Town & Country Shop to close after 59 years in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.(Fayetteville Flyer) — A local women’s boutique that has operated for nearly 60 years in Fayetteville will close its doors soon.

According to signs posted in the store windows this week, Town & Country Shop, located at 9 S. Block on the Fayetteville square, will close due to the retirement of store owner Liz Fulton.

“It is hard to know when it is coming, but it just seems like it is time,” she said.

Fulton’s mother Grace Vawter opened the store back in 1960 before Liz and her husband David purchased it and moved it to the Fayetteville square in 1984. It has operated there ever since.

Read more, here.