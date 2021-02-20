Lonoke police officer injured in shooting

A close-up photo of police lights by night

LONOKE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office reported Saturday night that a Lonoke city police officer was shot and has been air lifted to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

At this time, multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene at the McDonald’s located on Dee Dee Lane in Lonoke for an officer involved shooting.

The Lonoke Police Chief has requested the Arkansas State Police to take lead on the shooting investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/Fox 24 for updates.

