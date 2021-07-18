Looking for a job? Be on the lookout for fake job posts

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – One restaurant out of Springdale has been having an issue with people online posting fake jobs for their business in the hope of soliciting personal information like driver licenses and social security numbers.

“The lack of trust in the world just hurts. They’re preying on the most vulnerable people sitting at home looking for a job, and they’re using honesty in their ads saying were looking for an honest person to come help us,” said the owner of Susan’s Restaurant, Lucius Mhoon.

Mhoon said this is a problem he’s first noticed in the last couple of weeks.

“We’ve never had this happen to us before. A fake job post on Facebook, no this is something new on social media,” said Mhoon.

The posting themselves were advertising high pay delivery jobs under the restaurant’s name with a sign-on bonus.

The Better Business Bureau of Arkansas said it had been an ongoing issue in the state, with more than 200 cases reported a year, and those are just the reported cases.

“Right now, it has just been the perfect storm. Due to the pandemic, there has been a great migration in employment, people are looking for jobs, and they’re looking for new jobs. So it is on the rise,” said Cara Carlin, Business Relations Coordinator for the BBB.

If you come across a job posting that seems like it could be a scam, the BBB said the best thing you can do is call the businesses directly on the number they have posted online, not the number they have posted on the ad.

If it’s not, the BBB encourages everyone to report the job posting on their website.