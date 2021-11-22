Looking for a PS5? You could win a free one by donating blood on Wednesday

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the exclusive provider of blood to over 40 area healthcare facilities, is offering blood donors the opportunity to help others and pick up one of the hottest gifts of the holiday season.

One lucky donor that gives at a CBCO donor center on Wednesday, November 24 will win a Playstation 5 video game bundle.

All participants will be automatically entered to win a Playstation 5 prize package, including a Playstation 5 console with controller, a second Dual Shock controller, two games and a $50.00 GameStop gift card.

Special donation hours are in effect on Wednesday, with CBCO donor centers in Springdale and Bentonville open from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p,m.

“The holiday season represents a time when blood donations can become scarce,” CBCO Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim said. “Our blood reserves are not optimal going into the Thanksgiving weekend. Donations on this day will help to boost those reserves in advance of the long holiday weekend.”

Appointments are strongly encouraged for this blood drive but are not required.

Find out more information and make an appointment to give at https://www.cbco.org/ps5.