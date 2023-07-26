ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many were left without a place to go after a fire at the Lost Springs apartment complex in Rogers on Saturday.

Residents were feeling sad about losing their homes, and are upset with how apartment management has handled the situation.

“Told my best friend. I said, ‘I feel like I’ve been stomped on and then somebody forgot to clean me up the bottom of their shoe,'” said 70-year-old Roger Christian.

Christian is a resident at Lost Springs Apartment. Most of the damage in his apartment came from the water used to put the fire out. But before he could finish filing an insurance claim, he got more bad news.

“And the notice said we had two days to vacate because of the fire in my apartment estate. Because of the fire in your apartment. We are we are taking, you know, to have you evicted. And I’m thinking I didn’t cause no fire,” said Christian.

Christian says when he spoke with Lost Springs apartment management after the fire happened, he and 11 other residents were given two days to pack up their belongings and be evicted.

Charlene Gear’s mother also lives in the apartment complex. She says they were told that after today, what’s left in the apartments belongs to Lost Springs.

“And it’s very stressful. And especially when they won’t even help. You know, they say they can’t. Well, they can at least provide some numbers, maybe, of people who can. I don’t know. You know, they don’t, and they won’t, actually,” said Gear.

Residents were also informed that Thursday morning the building will be bulldozed and rebuilt. But, they have the option to come back to the new apartment when it’s finished. With a little help from the Red Cross, Gear says her mother will have to live in a hotel until they figure out next steps.

“Wherever we find a place, however long that takes,” said Gear.

KNWA/FOX24 reached out to Lost Springs apartment management for this story. They say they were instructed to say, “no comment” by Lindsey Management. KNWA/FOX24 also reached out to Lindsey Management’s legal team multiple times and have not received a response.