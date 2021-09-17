Lottery jackpots nearing combined $1 billion for weekend drawings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lottery players in Arkansas have two chances to become a multi-millionaire this weekend with the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots totaling more than $862 million.

According to a news release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, The Powerball jackpot for the September 18 drawing at 9:59 p.m. has reached $457 million. It will continue to grow for Monday, September 20, and Wednesday, September 22, night drawings if no one claims the winning ticket.

The Mega Millions jackpot stands at $405 million for the drawing September 17 at 10 p.m.

The release says proceeds from draw game sales drive money for scholarships.

To purchase a ticket, people can visit local lottery retailers and ask for a Quick Pick or choose their own numbers.

For more information on game odds and how to play, visit MyArkansasLottery.com.

