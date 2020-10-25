Louisiana district suspends more students for online weapons

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
HARVEY, La. (AP) — A Louisiana school district that faced a backlash for suspending a student after a teacher saw a BB gun in his room during a virtual class has suspended at least three other students for weapons spotted during online learning.

In the two newest cases in Jefferson Parish, The Times Picayune-New Orleans Advocate says a ninth grader at Thomas Jefferson High School for Advanced Studies in Gretna was seen picking up two butterfly knives and “flipping and twirling” them during a Sept. 21 lesson.

And a seventh grader at Patrick F. Taylor Science & Technology Academy in Westwego was seen handling a katana, a type of sword.

