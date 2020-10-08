Love United Us mural defaced again

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Not even a month has passed since “14 words” referencing a white supremacist slogan was painted on a wall in downtown Fayetteville. Now it’s been vandalized again.

The word “shh” painted towards the top. It is hard to make out what the graffiti actually says.

All of this happened even with police cameras and security in place.

Last month the words “Love Weakens Us” were painted over the previous mural “Love Unites Us”.

Before that, “White Pride” was spray painted outside that building.

We have not heard from the police as to who is involved in the graffiti.

