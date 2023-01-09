LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is now accepting applications to help with winter heating bills.

The program will take applications either through April 30 or until all the funds are exhausted.

According to the Department of Energy, the program lowers the energy burden for households by helping with heating costs during the winter and cooling costs during the summer for those who qualify.

More information on the program and how to apply can be found on the Department of Energy’s website.