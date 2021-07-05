Low-income veteran housing coming to Fayetteville

(FILE) American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – After almost three years of work, the housing project being called Patriots Park has been approved by the Washington County Quorum Court.

The $10 million project will add 60 low-income apartments to Fayetteville with a veteran preference for filling them.

Fulfilling needs those in the business of taking care of veterans say is greatly lacking.

“I know that homelessness is a problem, and we know that affordability is a problem. So that is just magnified even more so with our veterans who protected and served,” said President & CEO at The Strategic Realty Companies Jim Petty.

Founder of Bo’s Blessing, a veteran-focused community non-profit, agrees.

“I’m ecstatic; this is an awesome project. It is great for the community and our veterans. It will allow them to live in a community of other veterans,” says Layne.

Rent for these apartments will range from $250 to $590, and included in the complex will be office space for veteran service offices.

The site chosen for apartments is located across the VA in the unused parking lot on the corner of College and East North Street.

Director of Washington County Veterans Services, Ben Dykes said the addition of these

apartments will also be timely.

“2021 is the 20th anniversary of 9/11. So the largest enlistment of troops into the U.S. Military. Those who have stayed for those 20 years, it’s time for them to retire, so we’re going to see a large influx in the veteran communities,” said Dykes.

If all goes according to plan developers say they’ll break ground at the end of September and then hope to open them up to renters 12 months later.