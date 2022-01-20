Low temperatures take toll on furnaces

News

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Before you crank up the heat at home, make sure your furnace can handle it.

Heating experts at Paschal Air, Plumbing & Electric say in order to move air properly through your home, your air filters should be replaced every other month and have your furnace checked every year.

“What’s definitely important, is that you have a good clean filter and you set your thermostat where you’re comfortable. When its really cold, it’s probably best to leave it there instead of moving up and down,” said Training Manager at Paschal, David Cleek.

Cleek also said to think of your furnace like your car, you wouldn’t go a year without changing the oil. So, you shouldn’t go over a year without getting your furnace checked.

