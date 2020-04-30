Low testing capacity holding up elective procedures

by: Megan Wilson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Clinics and hospitals are facing a challenge when it comes to resuming elective surgeries.

State Health Secretary Doctor Nate Smith said it’s hard for doctors to test patients for COVID-19 within 48 hours as required by the state.

Commercial labs are now stepping up to increase testing capacity.

AEL Laboratories in Memphis will start processing 1,500 tests a day for elective surgeries.

“Specifically setting aside a thousand of those tests allocated to arkansas hospitals and practices guaranteeing a 24 to 30 hour turnaround time,” Dr. Smith said.

Dr. Smith said clinics and hospitals across the state have been notified of this increased testing capability.

