Lowell assessing damage from storms

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Lowell is still assessing the damage from last week’s flooding.

Lowell Mayor Chris Moore alongside other city officials toured some of the city’s hardest hit areas today, near Puppy Creek Road and South Goad Springs Street.

Moore says he wants to repair the damage and work on keeping the flooding from happening in the future. “It’s a much needed upgrade, it’s happened before, we need to fix it and fix it right,” Moore said.

The mayor is asking the Benton County judge for $8.5 million for repairs and projects.