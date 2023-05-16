LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Lowell Board of Zoning and Adjustments has approved all the requests for the Costco Warehouse Corporation plans.

The board approved the landscaping, lighting and signage requirements.

The board was concerned about light pollution in nearby residential areas, but taller lights will be used to not disturb.

“For Northwest Arkansas as a whole, it’s an amazing project that would possibly come in and we would be extremely blessed if we were able to actually land this and it be developed,” said Mayor Chris Moore.

The mayor said that if everything moves forward the large-scale development could start as soon as June.