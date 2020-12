LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A Lowell girl is giving back to those less fortunate.

Ten-year-old Ella Claire Grimsley with her mother Marissa donated $300 to The Call of NWA.

The Call of NWA specializes in supporting foster children and families.

“It means a lot to help little kids who don’t have mom and dads like most people,” she said.

Ella sold homemade soaps and loofahs through Facebook and some local retail stores to raise the money.