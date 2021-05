LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Lowell has a special election starting tomorrow.

There is just one measure on the ballot, an extension on a 1 percent sales tax for 108 months.

The sales tax would go toward the street fund, drainage projects, and general operating expenses.

Ballots will be open at the Lowell Baptist Church at 209 Washington Street from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. tomorrow.

The ballot language can be viewed here.