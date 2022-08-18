POLK COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gary Don Laswell, 56, of Lowell, was killed in a single-car accident in Polk County on Tuesday, August 16.

According to a report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Laswell was driving westbound on Highway 88 and lost control of his vehicle in a curve and traveled off the highway at 6:57 a.m. He then crossed Polk Road 182 and the vehicle flipped over.

Arkansas State Police responded to the scene. The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the accident.

Nobody else was injured in the crash. Authorities have notified Laswell’s next of kin.