FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On March 1, a plea agreement was submitted to the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in which Daniel Wilson, 47, of Lowell, will plead guilty to a Receipt of Child Pornography charge in exchange for other charges against him being dropped.

The agreement, signed by prosecutors, the defendant, and defense attorneys, also states that Wilson agrees to forfeit a laptop computer, a tablet and a cell phone that were used for “illegal conduct.”

The maximum penalties for the charge to which he is pleading guilty include a prison term of up to 20 years, a mandatory minimum imprisonment term of five years, a maximum fine of $250,000 and a term of supervised release after his prison sentence.

The government agreed to drop the other charges against Wilson, including multiple counts of Receipt of Visual Depictions of Minors Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct.

In May, 2020, investigators with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) received a cyber-tip in reference to images of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) being uploaded to a Dropbox account under the username of Daniel Wilson. A summons sent to an internet provider showed that the account was associated with an address in Lowell.

An address check by investigators confirmed that Wilson was a potential resident at the address in question. HSI obtained a federal search warrant for the Dropbox account and identified approximately 89 videos and five images depicting CSAM.

On February 25, 2021, investigators executed a search warrant at Wilson’s home. He waived his Miranda rights and admitted to downloading child pornography, telling officers that they “might find more” CSAM on his phone or computer.

A forensic analysis of the electronics seized from Wilson’s home yielded approximately 653 videos and 124 images of CSAM.

The plea agreement was submitted to Judge Timothy L. Brooks. The guilty plea is subject to approval and acceptance by the judge, who would also sentence Wilson at a later date.