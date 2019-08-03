Lowell man sentenced to six years in hit-and-run case

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Lowell man received a six-year sentence on Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run incident that killed a 23-year-old Springdale man.

Authorities say 29-year-old Race Fuller struck a deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, domestic battery, and fleeing.

In January, Fuller hit 23-year-old Jeen John on Arkansas 2-64 at Ferns Valley Loop.

John was found lying on the highway and later died in the hospital.

The domestic battery charge stems from another incident in which Fuller injured a two-year-old, and the fleeing charge comes after Fuller led police on a high-speed chase in May.

Fuller will serve a suspended sentence on those charges.