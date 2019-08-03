Lowell man sentenced to six years in hit-and-run case

News

by: Heath Higgs

Posted: / Updated:

Race Fuller

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — A Lowell man received a six-year sentence on Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run incident that killed a 23-year-old Springdale man.

Authorities say 29-year-old Race Fuller struck a deal with prosecutors, pleading guilty to leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, domestic battery, and fleeing.

In January, Fuller hit 23-year-old Jeen John on Arkansas 2-64 at Ferns Valley Loop.

John was found lying on the highway and later died in the hospital.

The domestic battery charge stems from another incident in which Fuller injured a two-year-old, and the fleeing charge comes after Fuller led police on a high-speed chase in May.

Fuller will serve a suspended sentence on those charges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss