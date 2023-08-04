LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Lowell man claimed a $220,000 lottery prize after buying two lottery tickets at a Kum & Go.

According to a press release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, Richard J. was sold one of the two winning $440,000 Natural State Jackpot tickets.

The release says Richard plays the lottery daily and plans to invest his lottery prize.

This was the Natural State’s second-largest jackpot in the game’s history. The other winner was also a resident of Benton County and purchased their ticket in Garfield.