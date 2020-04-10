Lowell McDonald’s hosts Hotcakes for Heroes

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One fast-food chain is doing their part to support local heroes helping combat the coronavirus.

McDonald’s in Lowell honored those on the front lines by offering free hotcakes to first responders, medical staff, and EMT workers.

Cody Mathews, area supervisor for McDonald’s in Northwest Arkansas said its a way for their company to give back to the community.

“We saw this as an opportunity to give back in a way that, you know very minimal. and just give our first responders anything they need help with,” he said.

Mathews also said that for the whole month of April if you show a first responders badge to any McDonald’s in Northwest Arkansas they will give you a free large beverage of their choice at any time of the day.