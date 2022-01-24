Lowell PD looking for assistance after shots fired in neighborhood

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On January 23 at approximately 2:20 a.m., Lowell police responded to the area of Opal Avenue and Copper Street after multiple reports of gunshots.

According to a social media post, officers have been canvassing the area regarding the call and are requesting your assistance.

“If you live in the area of Southfork III and have cameras on the exterior of your home, please review your cameras from 1/23/22 between 2:00-2:30 a.m.,” the post requests.

If you have any activity (people or vehicles) passing your home, please contact the Lowell Police Department at (479)659-8888. They will have detectives contact you regarding the footage.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers