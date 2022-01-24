Lowell PD looking for assistance after shots fired in neighborhood

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On January 23 at approximately 2:20 a.m., Lowell police responded to the area of Opal Avenue and Copper Street after multiple reports of gunshots.

According to a social media post, officers have been canvassing the area regarding the call and are requesting your assistance.

“If you live in the area of Southfork III and have cameras on the exterior of your home, please review your cameras from 1/23/22 between 2:00-2:30 a.m.,” the post requests.

If you have any activity (people or vehicles) passing your home, please contact the Lowell Police Department at (479)659-8888. They will have detectives contact you regarding the footage.