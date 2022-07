LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Lowell is seeking public comment on the proposed master plans for the Kathleen Johnson Memorial Park, Ward Nail Park and McClure Park.

According to a social media post, citizens are advised to send any comments to kdavis@lowellarkansas.gov or to Lowell City Hall, c/o Planning Department, 216 N Lincoln Street, Lowell, AR 72745.

More information about the Lowell Parks Department is available here.