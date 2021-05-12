Lowell votes to approve sales tax extension

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Lowell voted to approve a 1 percent sales tax extension.

The city voted overwhelmingly to approve it with nearly 86 percent of voters in favor.

The sales tax will go toward the street fund, drainage projects, and general operating expenses.

Mayor Chris Moore says it’ll be a huge help to the future of Lowell.

“I couldn’t be happier. You always want 100 percent but 85 percent is pretty good numbers for us,” Moore said. “We have quite a few projects that we would love to work on, and with this sales tax extension, we have the funds to extend that.”

The sales tax will be extended for 9 years, and voters will decide whether or not to extend that tax again in 2030.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers