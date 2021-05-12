Lowell votes to approve sales tax extension

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Lowell voted to approve a 1 percent sales tax extension.

The city voted overwhelmingly to approve it with nearly 86 percent of voters in favor.

The sales tax will go toward the street fund, drainage projects, and general operating expenses.

Mayor Chris Moore says it’ll be a huge help to the future of Lowell.

“I couldn’t be happier. You always want 100 percent but 85 percent is pretty good numbers for us,” Moore said. “We have quite a few projects that we would love to work on, and with this sales tax extension, we have the funds to extend that.”

The sales tax will be extended for 9 years, and voters will decide whether or not to extend that tax again in 2030.